Mrs. Maxine Beatty McBride, age 89 of Franklin, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Beatty and Fannie Mae Moore Beatty. She was a member of Salmons General Baptist Church and had served as a 4-H leader. She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Marvin Eugene McBride of Franklin; children, Alan McBride (Roxanna) of Claridge, Pennsylvania, Anita Bradley (Allen) of Hendersonville, TN, Michael McBride (Jennifer) of Franklin and Denise Rush of Bowling Green; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday here at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.