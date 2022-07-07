David Ross Finn, age 82, of Wimberley, Texas died on May 21.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin on July 8 at one o’clock. Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Finn was a native of Franklin and son of the late H. Ross Finn and Mae Belle Stinson Finn. His family moved to the Rio Grande Valley area of South Texas where he graduated from PSJA High School in 1958. He was a Sears store manager working at stores in Texas and Louisiana before retiring and had resided in Wimberley for the past 15 years. He worked his entire career from high school to retirement at Sears and retired in 1992.
Survivors include four children, Dewayne Finn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Wanda Castillo of Edinburg, Texas, Stacey Sens of Odem, Texas and Tracey Johnson of Weslaco, Texas; one sister, Dorris Mullin of McAllen, Texas, one niece, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.