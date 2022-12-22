Diana Head w-pic

Diana (known to her friends and family as Di) passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with COPD.
She was born in Hancock County and graduated from Owensboro High where she proudly led the Red Devils cheerleading team. After graduation, she attended WKU where she met and married Billy Joe Booker and moved to Franklin, Kentucky where they raised their three daughters. She later married George Head and moved back to Owensboro.
Diana always thought she was named after Diana Prince (Wonder Woman)- and throughout her life we believe she earned that title. She overcame so much throughout her life but did everything with a smile and positive outlook. She loved fairies, frogs and anything soft and was always filled with laughter and a touch of “kooky”. She even had her own language — lovingly known as “Di-isms” and referred to herself as the “monarch” of our family (aka Matriarch).
She was the kind of person who could light up the room with her smile. She also made it a mission to always find something to compliment people she encountered- however dire the person’s status might be because she said “everyone needs something to feel good about” — — what an incredible legacy and life message she has left behind--to always show kindness. She was and will always be our sunshine.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Hazel Adkins; brother Larry David Adkins and spouse George Head.
She is survived by her three daughters, Berrie Crump, Branda Booker, Buffy Bales (Scott); grandchildren, Nikki Boarman (Derek), Matt Suiter (Tamra), Wes Suiter; great grandchildren, Cohen and Avery Boarman, Nolan, Kylar and Riley Suiter.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro.
The family would like to express thanks for the care given by Hospice of Western Kentucky and the Heartford House.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Diana Head and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.