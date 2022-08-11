Dorothy Ann Stagner Alexander, 81, of Woodburn, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hopkins Nursing Facility in Woodburn.
Funeral services were held at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin on Saturday, August 6 with burial in Woodburn Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cato, and son, David Alexander (Jodi) of Woodburn; five granddaughters, Brooke Pennington (Aaron), Rachel Cato, Paige Cato (fiancé-Kenny Coleman), Madison and Meredith Alexander; three great-grandchildren, Ari, Magnolia and Audi; three step-grandchildren, Matthew, Hunter and Blake; and her sister, Mary Kirby, of Bowling Green.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alexander; mother, Edith Stagner; and two brothers, Frank and Thomas Stagner.
Dorothy was loved by her family and friends. She was a member of Hillvue Heights Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Woodburn Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 161, Woodburn, Kentucky 42170. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
