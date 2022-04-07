Dorothy M. Scott w-pic

Dorothy M. Scott, age 68, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. Dorothy was born in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Willis and Doris Kitchen on December 31, 1953.
She and her husband, Larry, owned the Manchester Farm Center. Dorothy was known by many to be genuine, humble, selfless, and caring. Although, she could sometimes be set in her ways or want things done a particular way. She was feisty and determined but had a sweet, silly side as well.
Never needing things to be over-the-top, she loved the life they created. She will be remembered as having the biggest servant’s heart with a beautiful smile who gave the best hugs. She adored the Lord and lived her life to serve him. And, she loved her sweet husband, family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her church family.
She was always one to give back to others and counsel people during their tough times. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and was always sharing her plants with folks. She loved animals, especially her horse, Lightning, and their cat, Sam-A-Roo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Kitchen and one sister, Janice K. Niece.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Larry Scott; two children, Nathan (Judy) Rickett and Karen (Bill) Pfluge; and Bethany Tackett a close cousin; four grandchildren, Brooke Mann, Johnathan Mann, Alivia Rickett, and Sarah Rickett; three great grandchildren, Bentley Mann, Myrä Jo Mann & Wyatt Worth.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, March 19 at First Baptist Church in Manchester, Tennessee with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating.
A graveside service was held Sunday, March 20 at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a Mission Fund set up through First Baptist Church in Manchester. The link to donate is here: https://bit.ly/DorothyScottMissions .
Central Funeral Home in Manchester is honored to serve the Scott family.