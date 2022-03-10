Jerry E. Burysek, age 81, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:13 a.m. at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 25 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Jerry had three great loves in his life — the Lord, his wife, Doris, and his family. A devoted follower of Christ, he led the church as a Deacon beginning at Lake Spring Baptist Church, as well as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and volunteer. He later became an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Franklin and Richpond Baptist Church, as well as Parkland Baptist Church in Louisville.
He spent 56 years with his sweetheart, together enjoying travel, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An industrial engineer by trade, Jerry worked many years at Potter and Brumfield in Franklin, eventually retiring from Sunbeam. He also was an avid woodworker, farmer and fisherman.
Jerry was born on January 27, 1941 in Simpson County to the late Jerry Burysek, Sr. and the late Martha Frances Caudill Burysek. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Forshee Burysek.
He is survived by two children, Denita Burysek Cherry Ohrt (Jim) of Louisville and Craig Burysek of Franklin; five grandchildren, Tyler Burysek (Ashley), Lauren Cherry Newcomb (Paul), Jeffrey Cherry, Alex Cherry, and Jared Burysek; three great-grandchildren, Eva Burysek, Norah Burysek and Raylan Burysek; and one sister, Janie Adams of Clarksville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite #401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205-3284.
