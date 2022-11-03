McMinnville, Tennessee resident and Simpson County, native Annis Irene Banton Hill, age 91, was born September 24, 1931 and died October 23, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 26 in High Funeral Home Chapel in McMinnville with Rickey Minton and Georgia Sue Rogers officiating. A graveside service and interment was held Wednesday, October at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in with Paul Atchison, Jr. officiating.
A retired medical secretary and member of Christ Community Church, she was the daughter of the late John Rhea and Georgia Irene Banton. She was married to Marvin J. Hill who preceded her in death May 17, 1998. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy Lee and Paul Atchison, Lillian Rhea and Oliver Monroe and Jane Ann and Harold Spear and son and daughter-in-law, Marvin, Jr. and Cindy Hill.
Mrs. Hill is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Theresa Hill of McMinnville; Brian and Lesia Hill of Portland, Tennessee and Bruce Hill of Baxter, Tennessee; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jordan Powers and Catherine and Alex Kisenyi both of McMinnville, Megan and Alan Stewart of Sevierville, Tennessee, Zachary Hill of Huntsville, Alabama, Mindy and Steve Mercer of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Marcus and Tammi Hill and Joe and Layla Hill both of Cookeville, Tennessee, Michael and Beth Hill of Sparta, Tennessee, Quentin Hill of Baxter, and Andrew Hill of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Gunner and Gannon Powers, Maison and Loewynn Kisenyi, Arya Stewart, Luke and Erin Hill, Wesley and Stacia Hill, Sam Hill, Oriah Mercer, Devin Hill, Cody Hill and Emily Hill and several nieces and nephews.
At the age of seventeen, she started teaching her first Sunday School Class at Middleton Baptist Church and was very active in church work throughout her remaining years. She was president of the PTA in Simpson-Logan County for several years. She was a member of UDC Chapter #1 in Nashville, Daughters of the American Revolution Lieutenant James Sheppard Chapter Tennessee Society, the Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and her weakly Card Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Faith Mission of Haiti at www.mountainfaithmission.com or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org in memory of Marvin J. Hill.
