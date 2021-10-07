Harry Maurice Carr (Grandaddy) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather left this earth peacefully on September 22, 2021 at the age of 91 alongside family in St. Louis, Missouri.
Maurice was born in Cookeville, Tennessee on May 30, 1930 to Mamie and Ridley Carr, and graduated from Pharmacy School at the University of Tennessee.
Maurice lived his life in the service to others. He served as a corporal in the Army at Fitzsimons Army hospital in Denver, Colorado and continued serving the Franklin, Kentucky community through his pharmacy, the Prescription Shop, which he co-owned and operated for almost 30 years.
He was a charter member and President of the local Optimist Club.
He was a friend to all that knew him and helped those in need no matter the time of day.
In addition to maintaining the Prescription Shop, Maurice raised award winning Red Angus cows on his farm. He was a talented furniture maker during his retirement and loved fishing with his boys at his lake house.
Maurice was a Pharmacist, business owner, farmer, cattle farmer, hunter, bee keeper, furniture maker, cave guide, arrowhead finder, gardener, and bird watcher all while being the “Grand-daddy” of the family.
He was a true gentleman and an example to all. His rides in the GMC Jimmy to the lower place had long since passed, but the country gentleman never left him.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 67+ years, Kay Carr; sons, John Stephen Carr (Kathy Carr), Jere Scott Carr (Jill Carr); grandchildren, Christopher Carr, Allison Gage, Megan Carr, and Kevin Carr and great grandchildren Noel, Lorelai, Corin, Edison Maurice, and Hudson.
He is preceded in death by his Mother (Mamie), Father (Ridley), and brother (Jere Wallace).
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.