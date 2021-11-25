Mary Ann Uhls Gorham, age 95 & 4 months, entered into rest in a peaceful sleep early Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 at her home in the Hillsdale Community in northeast Simpson County. Her son, Larry, was with her.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Sunday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow at Hillsdale Cemetery in Simpson County.
Mary Ann was born on Tuesday, July 13, 1926 to the late John Abraham “Abe” and Ruth Edna Lee Uhls. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Herbert F. Gorham in 2005 and also five brothers, Edward (Irene) Uhls, Roscoe (Hazel) Uhls, D. Haskell (Helen) Uhls, Walter (Clarine) Lee, Richard B. “Dickie” (Lorene) Uhls and four sisters, Novice (Bun) Kelley, Ruby (Frank) Warren, Rose Edna (Troy) Gelvin, and Iva Mae (Ed) Steele.
She is survived by one son, Larry Wayne Gorham and wife, Shirley and one daughter, Joyce Ann Hardcastle and husband, Jimmy. Six grandchildren, Tommy (Marla) Hardcastle, Julie Ann (Mark) Freeman, Herb (Bethany) Hardcastle, Monica Shaw, Mandy (Jeremy) Stuckey and Katie (Marcus) Wisdom. Fifteen great-grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Freeman, Jill (Brandon) Cook, Taylor Hardcastle, Travis (Leah) Hardcastle, Tyler Hardcastle, Ryan Shaw, Zak Brassell, Hayley Hardcastle, Kaylee Sue Shaw, T.J. Hardcastle, Mallory Shaw, A.J. Stuckey, Asa Wisdom, Ezra Wisdom and Vivian Wisdom. Five great-great-grandchildren, Makenna Cook, Gavin Freeman, Ben Cook, Malachi Freeman and Cooper Meredith.
Mary Ann gave her life to the LORD when she was a very young girl. Her faith in GOD remained steadfast until the very end. She accomplished many goals in her lifetime; however, she would tell you the greatest accomplishment was the two babies that she was blessed with. She talked about how special her children were to her. She didn’t work out of the home until her kiddos were older. She needed to be their “Mother.”
She was a member of Hillsdale United Methodist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxillary Unit 62, and a former member of New Salem Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #38.
Mary Ann will be missed by many. Her passing has left a vacant spot at the family table and her community.
