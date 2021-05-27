Harold Wayne Freeman, age 62 of Franklin, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Cremation followed the service. Online condolences may be made at www.crafton
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 8:31 am
