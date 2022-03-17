Evelina Lulabelle Williamson Wims, age 90, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. at The Medical Center in Franklin.
Evelina was born February 12, 1932 in Sumner County, Tennessee to the late Hugh Williamson and the late Hattie Belle Barber Stinson. She was the wife of the late Winford Wims. She was preceded in death by two sons, Rick Wims and Mark Wims.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Shelley Wims Larson (Eric) and JesicaWims; two great granddaughters, Brooke Larson and Brilee Larson; and a great grandson, Jed Garibay.
Mrs. Wims was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
