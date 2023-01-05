Richard Lonnie James w-pic

Richard Lonnie James, age 56, of Franklin, passed away December 16, 2022 at his residence in Franklin.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 28 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Restlawn Memory Garden in Simpson County with military honors performed by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Richard was born March 17, 1966 in Franklin to the late Richard C. “Dickie” James and the late Martha Ann (Graves) James. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, John Sam James and Henry Jeff James.
He is survived by two sisters, Janet Austin and Teresa James both of Franklin; three nephews, Paul Traughber, John James and Ace Barnes; three nieces, Tiffany Ferguson, Jessica Austin and Samantha James; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy, he served 21 years. He also worked for the FBI and secret service. He was a member of VFW Post 5706, American Legion Post #62, AmVets Post #110, and the Knights of Templar. Richard loved animals, fishing or anything to do with water, arrowhead hunting, an avid UK fan and spending time with family.
