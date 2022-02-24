Roger Dale Hoffman, 71, of Franklin, and Orange City, Florida, succumbed from complications of COVID on February 12, 2022, at Advent Orlando Hospital.
A “Celebration of Roger’s Life” was held Monday, February 21 at Collinsville Elementary Cafeteria, where Roger attended Elementary School.
Funeral services were handled by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio.
He was born to Elmer and Fern Hoffman, on October 10, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio. Roger graduated from Talawanda High School in Oxford in 1969. Continuing the generational heritage of being a farmer, Roger learned the business of farming from his father in Ohio. n his twenties he decided to take what he had learned and move his young family to Kentucky to create his own legacy.
Roger loved to entertain and to travel. Close friends and relatives will remember pig roasts, rook parties and many hands of Pitch. Roger traveled to all the contiguous states in America, with a special interest in Mt. Nebo State Park in Arkansas and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
Roger worked hard with a goal of retiring by 49, which he achieved. Upon retirement Roger traveled at his leisure and took up the pastime of fishing.
Roger loved a good practical joke. Just ask Mike Everett. Fishing with Bob Montgomery or Mike gave him great joy. Above all, Roger was a devout Christian. After being led to the Lord by Donna Reid Hoffman he never faltered from reading the Bible daily and attending church at least every Sunday, regardless of where his travels may have taken him.
Friendship was possibly his most valued possession. Trusted friends like Bob, Mike or Larry Parsons meant the most in his life.
Roger was known for his unique hiding places, his spontaneous spirit and contagious laugh.
None of us are ready for Roger to go, but as only he could say, “Now’s the Time”.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Amy Sue Combs (Jerry Lee), of Bowling Green; father, Elmer Hoffman, of Hamilton, Ohio; brother, Albert Hoffman (Carol), of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Caroline Miller, Connor Miller, Reid Hoffman and Grant Hoffman; four nieces, Becky Wilp (Martin), Brynn Hoffman, Diane Hoffman (Shelly) and Debbie Wade (Mike); and three great nieces and a great nephew, Emily Wright (Caleb), Tyler Stephenson (Emily), Kate Stephenson and Harper Wade. Honorary children, Michelle Ruf (Brad), Michael Everett, Marcus Everett (Annie), Jason Parsons, and their children also survive.
Roger was predeceased by his mother, Fern Kuykendoll Hoffman, and his son Adam Neal Hoffman
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Adam Hoffman Scholarship Fund or send a donation to: College Heights Foundation, Adam Hoffman Scholarship Fund, Roger Hoffman Memorial 1703 Chestnut St., Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101