Chance Allen Goostree w-pic

Chance Allen Goostree, age 18, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Simpson County as a result of injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 12 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Chance was born August 5, 2004 in Bowling Green.
Chance was a 2022 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was voted Class Clown. Chance enjoyed playing video games, loved working on and riding around in trucks, loved volleyball, basketball, hanging with friends and loved being a big brother.
He is survived by his parents, Chad and Mandy (Hall) Goostree of Franklin; two brothers, Coby Drake Goostree and Cayson Reed Goostree both of Franklin; maternal grandparents, Donald Hall of Franklin, and Pamela and Jason Schoolcraft of Franklin; paternal grandparents, Leasa and Randall Moore of Scottsville; paternal great grandmother, Sammie Moore of Lafayette, Tennessee; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, 325 West Cedar St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
