Mamie Wimpee, age 93, of Franklin, died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Sunday, December 18 with burial in Round Pond Cemetery.
A native of Sumner County Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Henry Byrd and Ella Huffines Byrd. She was retired from Sealed Power. Mrs. Wimpee was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wimpee; a son, Trewey Wimpee and a grandson, William Wimpee.
She is survived by her children, Dewey Wimpee of Franklin, Patsy Mullin (Bud) of St. Charles, Kentucky, Linda Perry (Brent) of Greenville, Tennessee, Larry Wimpee (Sherry) of Scottsville and Ricky Wimpee (Cathy) of Franklin; daughter in law, Ellen Wimpee of Franklin; 21 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
