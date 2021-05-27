Della Norris, age 81 of Franklin, died Thursay, May 20, 2021 at the Medical Center in Franklin. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Monday at 1 p.m. with burial following in Stevenson Cemetery.
A native of Macon County Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William Chester Griffin and Jessie Athleen Morgan Griffin. She retired from the Kendall Company after 37 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norris.
Survivors include her son, James Norris of Franklin; two grandchildren Joshua Norris and Jason Norris (Kate); one great-grandchild, Baylee Norris.
