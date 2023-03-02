Bobby Neal Keith, Sr. w-pic

Bobby Neal Keith Sr., age 82, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 26 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with interment in Joseph Meguiar Cemetery in Simpson County.
Bobby was born on September 17, 1940 in Franklin to the late Thomas Johnson Keith and the late E. Katherine (Dinning) Keith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann (Garrett) Keith; four children, Cindy Traughber (Jim) of Franklin, Laura Hardison (Mark) of Woodburn, Neal Keith (Lisa) of Owensboro, and Jo Walker (Mike) of Franklin; five grandchildren, Jamie Traughber, Joey Traughber, Erin Summers, Caleb Carpenter, Andrew Keith; 12 great-grandchildren, Olivia Traughber, Sam Traughber, Liam Traughber, Jay Traughber, Finn Traughber, Kasen Herrington, Gracyn Herrington, Logan Summers, Coleson Summers, Kylee Hackney, Noah Hackney, Mia Hackney; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Thurmond) Palmer (Alan) and Bobbie Jo (Thurmond) Matthews (Rick); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a member and elder of Franklin Presbyterian Church and attended First Baptist Church, both in Franklin. He was a Charter member of the Simpson County Fish and Game Club, former President of the Simpson County Jaycees, former member of the Civil Defense (current day Emergency Management).
Bobby was a retired foreman from the Kentucky State Highway Department after serving 27 years. Bobby was also a business owner. Prior to going to work for the state, he owned Bob’s Paint & Glass on North Main Street in Franklin. And then during his later years with the state, he started Quick-Fix Glass Shop with his partners, Jim Traughber, Ricky Carpenter, and Kirby Jernigan.
He enjoyed being with his family, woodworking, fishing, hunting, watching horse races, photography and listening to his music; Big Band, Jazz, and the Blues with some Waylon and Willie and Patsy Cline on the side. He never met a stranger and was always ready for a good debate.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by donating online at jdrf.org or by donating to a charity of one’s choice.
