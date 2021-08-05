Leslie Thomas Stewart, age 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 2 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, with burial in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Simpson County.
Leslie was born on June 24, 1929 in Franklin to the late William Edgar Stewart and the late Anne Hendricks Stewart. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Marie Stewart and a granddaughter, Stephanie Rachel Rose Hayes.
He is survived by his three children, Mary Brown of Franklin, George William ‘Buddy” Stewart of Franklin and Jimmy Stewart (Sandra) of Taylorsville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Nikki Stewart, Amanda Stewart, CaSandra Zabenco, Chiffon Hayes, Brittany Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Kevin Myles, Harmoniee Hall, Haylee Hall, Elleigh Zabenco, Landen Zabenco, Aaliyah Stewart, Addison Stewart; one brother, Lawerence Stewart of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leslie was a veteran in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Leslie was a member of VFW Post #5706 and American Legion Post #62. He worked at the Lenk/Drackett Company and Bristol Meyer. Leslie enjoyed to fish, woodworking, listening to country music and watching western movies.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.