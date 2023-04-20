Lula Mae Konow, age 96, of Franklin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 17 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial was in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Semer Allen Tuck and Lillie Ann Hesson Tuck. She was a member of the Lutheran Church where she was active in the Hope Class. She was also a member of AARP.
Being the matriarch of the family, she saw to the needs of the entire family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Konow; daughter in law, Diane Konow; son in law, Larry Jones; and her brothers, Ethridge, Edgie, Nefty and Glespy Tuck.
Survivors include her children, Joe Konow (Debbie) and Beverly Jones all of Franklin; grandchildren, Bryan Jones (Betsey), Allen Jones (Kerri), P.J. Jones (Carie), Chad Konow (Valerie) and Corey Konow (Jaclyn), Kim Forshee and Kerry Williams (Tyler); great grandchildren, Katelyn Sexton (Spenser), Caleb Konow, Jake Konow, Sydney Konow, Sadie Konow, Sam Konow, Crista Bowman (Blaine), Laura Jones, Elena Jones, Megan Cox (Tyler), Isaac Jones (Madison), Emma Jones (John), Abbi Hunter (Dalton), John Wesley Forshee, Taylor Beller (Elliott) and Tiffany Forshee; great great grandchildren, Hudson Sexton, Harper Sexton, Lila Bowman, Daicen Flippin and Hunter Beller.