Sue Beck Hanson, age 88, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:28 a.m. at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Portland, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral services will be held the same day, Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m. with interment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Sue was born on February 14, 1935 in Simpson County to the late James Beckham Walker and the late Velma Elizabeth (Hobdy) Walker. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Hallberg “Bud” Hanson.
She is survived by two daughters, Becky Johnson of Franklin and Cindy Gili (Brad) of Clearwater, Florida; three step-children, Julie Jernigan (Larry), David Hanson (Alice) and Amy Crafton all of Franklin; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Sue was an active member of Franklin First United Methodist Church serving as financial secretary for over 20 years. She was also a member of the DAR and was an avid bridge player earning the level of Bronze Life Master. Sue was a retired secretary of Hilliard Lyons.
The family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. The website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.