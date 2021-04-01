Anita Frances Kie White, age 76, of Franklin, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 31 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Brock Kie and Illa Mae Bennett Kie.
She was a past employee of the Drackett Company and had worked at Pilot Truck Stop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee White; her son, Robert Todd Adams; and sisters, Betty Pearl Bible and Mary Jo Hillis.
Survivors include her sons, Bill Adams (Pam) and Chris White (Linda); sisters, Carolyn Phelps (Dave) and Ardis Bishop; grandchildren, Dana Hester (Shane), Hanna Wilkerson (Nick), Adam Cline (Elizabeth), Derick Adams (Whitney), Krista Ervin (Brett) and Caelan White; great grandchildren, Halle Hester, Faithlynne & Eli Wilkerson, Conner & Hunter Adams and Dean Ervin.
