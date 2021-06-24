Roger Dale Barrett, 59, of Franklin, KY passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Graveside services were Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Hickory Hill Cemetery. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com.
