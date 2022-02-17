Charles Wesley Phillips passed away at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 13, 2022 at the age of 94.
He was born and raised in Franklin and lived most of his adult life in New Albany, Indiana before moving to New Orleans in 2005.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he served in the Navy and later in the Air National Guard.
Charles spent more than five decades in the banking industry, first as an examiner with FDIC, then as President of Floyd County Bank for more than 25 years, and finally as the Director of the Department of Financial Institutions for the state of Indiana where he served for 16 years before retiring to New Orleans.
He was a longtime active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany and was very proud of his early involvement and support of Indiana University Southeast.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Pearl (Tucker) Phillips, his brother Tommy Phillips, and his beloved wife of 52 years, Patricia (Grady).
He is survived by his children Judy Marksbury (Jim), Lisa Phillips (Sam) and David Phillips (Britt), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for both Charles and Pat will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany on Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m.