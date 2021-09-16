Robert “Bobby” Edwards, age 79, formerly of Franklin, and a native of Todd County, passed away at 10 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Beehive Assisted Living in Georgetown, Indiana of natural causes.
Services were graveside on Monday September 13 at Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton, with The Rev. Hal Hadden officiating. Burial followed.
Latham Funeral Home in Elkton was in charge of the arrangements.
Edwards was born July 18, 1942 in Allegre, Kentucky. He was retired from Kentucky Stone later know as Lehigh-Hanson in Todd, Logan and Simpson counties. He was a graduate of Clifty High School and a member of First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Edwards was a member of the Franklin County Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Corbett Edwards and Selma Mae Dunn Edwards, and his daughter Pamela Jean Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Edwards of Georgetown, Indiana; his daughters, Tonia Edwards Hatfield and her husband Jason of Georgetown, Indiana and Sandra Hayes Bland of Clarksville, Tennessee; his brother, Roger Edwards of Clarksville; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.