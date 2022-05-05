Betty Jeanette Turner, age 88, of Franklin, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 30 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: May 5, 2022 @ 12:50 am
