Ronnie Spears, age 74, of Franklin, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 8 at Hillsdale Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Howard Dennis Spears and Leona Kathleen Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sloan Spears. Ronnie was owner of A1 Floors in Franklin and was a minister. He was a member and former preacher of Hillsdale Missionary Baptist Church. The last church he served as pastor was Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Cliff Spears (Jessie), Corry Spears (Connie), Caycee Spears (Bonnie), Clayton Spears (LaDonna) and Cole Spears (Sara) all of Franklin; brothers, Lanny Spears (Helen) of Franklin, Ricky Spears and Randy Spears (Tyra) both of Bowling Green; 20 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Hillsdale Cemetery c/o Cliff Spears, 1130 Roark Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
