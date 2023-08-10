James Glyn Stanley, age 72, of Springfield, Tennessee, died Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 6 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Portland, Tennessee, he was the son of the late James Stanley and Lucille Mooneyhan Stanley who resides in Franklin.
Glyn was a scan coordinator for the Kroger Company until his retirement. He was a 1968 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Stanley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kay Stanley of Springfield, Tennessee; children, Suzanne Forshee of Franklin, Jackie Yarbrough of Cross Plains, Tennessee, Jay Stanley of Hendersonville, Tennessee, April Phillips of Springfield and Paula Wilkerson of Hendersonville; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.