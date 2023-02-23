Jack Meador w-pic

Jack Meador, age 82, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8:37 p.m. at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29 at Franklin First United Methodist Church with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Jack was born on November 10, 1940 in Franklin to the late Alonzo Meador and the late Lillian (Crowder) Meador. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, John Meador, Velvie Ruley, Edgar Lee “Dick” Meador, and Mollie Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda (Hall) Meador; two children, Jackie Lee (Jim) of Portland, Tennessee and Kim Searcy (Jerry) of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Jared Searcy (Paula), Kaylee Posey (Stuart) and Jackson Lee; one brother, Bob Meador of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was a 1959 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. He was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. Jack formerly worked at Potter and Brumfield, was the previous owner of American Dry Cleaners, and previous co-owner of Global Specialty Cleaners.
He loved bragging on his grandkids (and pointing out they all “look just like me”), buying lunch for others, and taking care of his wife and family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church, Pastor’s Fund, at 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.