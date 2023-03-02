Herston Wayne Humphrey w-pic

Herston Wayne Humphrey, age 79, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:55 p.m. at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 1 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Wayne was born on August 29, 1943 in Warren County to the late, John Carson “Dick” Humphrey and the late Mattie Nell Perring Humphrey. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60-years, Margie Dobbs Humphrey and a sister, Jo Linda Cassitty.
He is survived by two children, Randy Humphrey (Lisa) of Lexington and Trina Eaton (Michael Ford) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Moranda Butcher (Steve), Clay Humphrey, Tori Killen (Nathan) and Olivia Crafton (Austin); eight great-grandchildren, Caiden Humphrey, Connor Graves, Maggie Graves, Brantley Suddarth, Hattie Crafton, Annie Mai Killen, Scout Killen and Fitz Killen; two brothers, Leon Humphrey and Tommy Humphrey, both of Franklin.
Wayne was a 1961 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. He was retired from Sealed Power Manufacturing. Wayne enjoyed fast cars, farming, socializing with his friends and vacationing with his family in Daytona Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
