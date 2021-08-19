James Morris “Jimmy” Cardwell, age 70, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. at his residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 13 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in the Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
Jimmy was born Jan. 22, 1951 in Franklin to the late Earl Morris Cardwell and the late Sarah Elizabeth Tarpley Cardwell.
He is survived by his longtime companion and caregiver, Carolyn Low of Franklin; two children, Sarah Christine Connolly (Walter) of Bowling Green and James Robert Cardwell of Franklin; three grandchildren, Chelsie, Faith and Olivia Connolly; one sister, Sue Evelyn Hodges of Pensacola, Florida.
Jimmy was owner and operator of Cardwell Cabinetry for over 55 years. He was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School class of 1969, former member of the Simpson County Fish and Game Club and was an avid fisherman.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Avenue, Franklin, Kentucky 42134
