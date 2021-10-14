Nancy Cassetty Rippy, age 68, of Franklin, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 12 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Fairfield Cemetery in Sumner County Tennessee.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 4:18 pm
