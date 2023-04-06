Nancy Graves Johnson, age 67, of Franklin, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at her residence.
A memorial service was held Friday, March 31 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Franklin.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:44 am
