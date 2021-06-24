Ms. Anna Mae Kirkpatrick, age 82 of Franklin, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at her residence. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
