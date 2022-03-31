Jimmy A. Gilmer, age 80, of Franklin, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, 2022 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Auburn City Cemetery.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Bunie Gilmer and Aline Bray Gilmer.
He was retired from the Kendall Company after 45 years of service. Jimmy was a member of Liberty General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Tim Gilmer and Terry Smith and a grandson, Alex Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hughes Gilmer of Franklin; one daughter, Alicia Gilmer of Franklin and a son, Andy Smith of Franklin; a sister, Margaret Russell of Franklin along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
