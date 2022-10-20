Camille L. Fuller, 93, of Franklin passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 15 at First Baptist Church in Franklin, with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Camille was born on July 11, 1929 in Franklin to the late Rudolph Lamb and Lassie Trawick. She is also preceded in death by her husband Dr. B.C. Fuller; one brother, Allen King Lamb; two sisters, Martha (Lamb) Perdue and Betsy (Lamb) Enders and her son-in-law, Michael Tunnell.
She is survived by her daughter, Meme (Fuller) Tunnell of Louisville and her son, Robert Fuller (Marla) of Franklin; three grandchildren, Sarah Dinwiddie (Lee Ross)of Franklin, Robert David Tunnell (Katelyn) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Morgan Snyder (Eric) of Louisville; four great-grandsons, Simon, Mikey, Felix Snyder and Liam Tunnell; two sisters, Jane Hudson (Bill) and Jolinda Eljaiek (Nury) and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed her independence almost to the end, living at home with her cat Yoda and her beautiful yard and her Kentucky Wildcats on TV. Camille’s nickname was “Sarge,” and she definitely was in charge. She was a faithful member of Franklin First Baptist Church and played an active role in many church activities and functions over the years, most prominently as a member of the alto section in the choir. Camille was a member of the Franklin Garden Club, Simpson County Historical Society, DAR, Ambulance Board and Franklin Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, 303 E. Cedar St, Franklin, KY 42134, www.franklinfbc.org. Envelopes are available at the church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.