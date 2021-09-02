Mrs. Elizabeth Boren Tinsley, age 95, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9 p.m. at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Elizabeth was born on May 26, 1926 in Simpson County, KY to the late Roy Clarence Boren and Essie Viola Finn Boren. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Tinsley; and 3 siblings, Harold Gray Boren, Mary Douglas Finn and Shirley Ann Ford.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Sue Lynn Kirby of Franklin, KY; 4 grandchildren, Scott Cummings (Hollie) of Bowling Green, KY, Kelly Cummings (Chrissy) of Franklin, KY, Lisa Scott (Bill Doug) of Franklin, KY and Matt Cummings (Lucy) of Nashville, TN; 5 great-grandchildren, Charlie Cummings, Kristopher Cummings, Shelby Scott, Callie Cummings, Austin Cummings; and several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was a member of Franklin Church of Christ in Franklin, KY. She was a graduate of the 1945 class of Franklin-Simpson High School. In her early years, Elizabeth waitressed in Woodburn, KY and was a co-owner of the M & K Restaurant in Franklin, KY. She retired from the Kendall Company after being employed there for over 25 years. “Mama Lizzie” enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends and loved all of her many pets.