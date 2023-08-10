George Jeff Brassell w-pic

George Jeff Brassell, age 74, of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his residence.
A memorial service was held Friday, August 4 at Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Charles Jackson Brassell and Merle Crafton Lowe. Jeff was retired from WRECC after 30 plus years of service. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie and Mark Brassell, and grandmother, Bessie Brassell.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Tatum Brassell of Franklin; children, Ron Brassell (Edie) of Franklin, Charles Kevin Brassell of Bowling Green and Todd Brassell (Erica) of Franklin; grandchildren, Machaela McGuffin (Zach), Chas Brassell, Iley Brassell, Emma Brassell, Nash Brassell, Elle Brassell, Zak Brassell, Kora Brassell and Cole Brassell; great grandchildren, Laura McGuffin and Liam Ronan McGuffin.