Dorothy Annette Hunter, age 80, of Franklin, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 3 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 8:07 am