Kenneth W. (Kenny) Perkins, age 72, of Franklin, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 1 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, where military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late James Robert Perkins and Marilyn Joan Hennesse Perkins. Kenny lived in Campbellsville until 1970 when he married Dian Whitlock Perkins, his wife of 51 years. He then moved to Schochoh to farm. He was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Clark (Steve).
Survivors include his wife Dian Perkins of Franklin; son, Andy Perkins (Megan) of Auburn; one grandson, Cole Perkins; one granddaughter, Clare Perkins; sister, Patricia Perkins Reynolds (Steven) of Campbellsville; two brothers, James Bradley Perkins (Denise) of Georgetown and William Leonard Perkins (Elayne) of Athens, Alabama along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Kenny wanted everyone to provide nonperishable food items to any food bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com