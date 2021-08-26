Paul Wayne Leath, age 87, of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Monday, August 16 with burial in Providence Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
A native of Macon County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Dayton Leath and Lillian Howser Leath.
He was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was an Air Force Veteran serving from 1955 through 1959. He was a former employee of Potter & Brumfield and Jim Andrews Construction. He was a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Kinslow Leath; his daughter, Jo Ann Leath; brothers, Clinton & Howser Leath; and his sister, Betty Ellis.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam May (Sam) of Franklin; brother, Fred Leath (Shirley) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Jason May, Kevin May (Jamie), Paul May and Jolynne May (Dusty Ebelhar); great grandchild, Clara Lynn May.
Memorial gifts may be made to Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, PO Box 462, Franklin, Kentucky 42135.
Online condolences may be made at www.crafton