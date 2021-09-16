James (J.B.) Beauchamp Smith of Cottontown, Tennessee passed away at his home on August 20, 2021.
J.B. chose to be cremated and a “celebration of life” will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin. The family would be honored to have you attend as we share memories of his life.
Born on February 28, 1942 in Logan County to the late William (Burr) and Katy Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Jay Smith and sisters, June Hullet and Casey Britt.
He is survived by wife, Toni Marek Smith; daughters, Jami Smith and Staci (Jon) Powers; granddaughters, Penni Powers and Katy Smith; grandsons, Jacob Smith and Ethan Smith; sisters, Emma Rust, Georgia Robertson, Patricia Cavett and Sherry Gragg; brothers, William (Bill) Smith, David Smith and Kenny Smith along with many nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran who retired from Peterbilt Motors.
In lieu of flowers, please change your oil and check the pressure in your tires. That’s what he would have wanted.
Arrangements entrusted to: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin, Tennessee 615-452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com