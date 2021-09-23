Paul Stephen Pinson, age 68, of Franklin, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Tuesday, September 21 with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Paul Reeves Pinson and Helen Joyce Carter Pinson. He was an Army veteran.
Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Pinson.
He is survived by several cousins.
