Shirley Phillips Norwood, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 4:29 a.m. at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 4 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Shirley was born on March 14, 1938 in Franklin to the late Lawrence “Guy” Phillips and the late Bernice Tanner Phillips. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Richard Norwood, and her infant brother, Larry Phillips.
She is survived by her two children, Phil (Linda) of Franklin and Faye Jackson (Eddie) of Franklin; three grandchildren, Scott Norwood (Stephanie), Tyler Jackson (Treyonna) and Daniel Norwood (Leanna); six great-grandchildren, Matthew Norwood, Courtney Norwood, Todd Norwood, Beau Norwood, Lilly Norwood and Isla Jackson; a sister, Emalene Hughes of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She was a retired store manager from the Quality Stamp Store in Franklin. She enjoyed stained glass art projects, antique furniture shopping, and fishing with her husband until his passing.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Taylor Christian Camp, c/o Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are provided at the funeral home.
