It is with great sadness we announce that Sue W. Witt passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023 surrounded by her family at White House Healthcare after a long battle with dementia. Sue was born on August 19, 1943 in Madison County, Indiana.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Tracy Whitson; mother and step-father, Mary and George Norris; sister, Leona Srygler.
She is survived by her children, Donald Parker, Michael Kirby, Steven (Kelly) Kirby and Kimberly (Larayco) Mayberry; grandchildren, Jessica Kirby, Colby Kirby, Kyle (Ashleigh) Kirby, Austin (Kaitlyn) Kirby, Katherine Kirby, Kane Ray, and Kalen Ray; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie (Bud) Tate, Margie Fulkerson, and Diane Mullins; several nieces and nephews.
Sue was a beloved insurance agent for many years at Lorin Mullins Insurance Agency and Franklin Insurance. She touched many lives and built so many great relationships during this time. She lived a life filled with love as a mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Cremation was chosen and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those who wish to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org.
“To My Mother”
If I were granted one wish today, it would be to hear your voice like it used to be, so soft, so quiet, so clear; that voice has been silenced during the last few years. I know my wish will not come true, for I will treasure all my memories of the Mother I once knew.
Arrangements by Sellars Family Heritage at Portland, 610 North Broadway Street, Portland, Tennessee 37148. (615) 325-5010, obit line (615)325-9725. Online condolences can now be made www.sellarsfh.com.