Renee Malone, age 56, of Franklin, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Crafton Funeral Home is taking care of cremation and other arrangements.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 14 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late William Fred Stinson and Margie Ann Dixon Stinson.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Malone of Franklin; daughter, Holly O’Maicin (Brendan) of Franklin and sister, Dawn Stinson (Sonya Burchett) of Franklin; grandchildren, Conner & Flynn O’Maicin; niece, Gabby Burchett.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com