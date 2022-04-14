Margaret “Maggi” Garrett Patton, age 98, passed away on March 14, 2022.
Born in 1923 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Guy and Grace Boaz Peart.
She is preceded in in death by husbands, James Taylor Garrett and Howell C. Patton, Jr. and sister Mary Agnes Blevins.
She is survived by son, John Peart Garrett; daughter, Mary Belle Garrett; and grandson, John P Garrett, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held in Franklin.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s, Room In The Inn or the charity of your choice.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements.