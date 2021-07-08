Bobby Earl Uhls, 80, a resident of Simpson County, passed away at his home on July 1, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A graveside service was held July 3 at Blackjack Cemetery.
The son of the late Dewey and Erline Uhls, he was born, raised, lived, worked and passed away on the farm he loved so much along the banks of Lick Creek.
He married his bride, Sybil, in 1958 and they share two children; Captain Daniel (Brenda) Uhls of Franklin and the late Darla Uhls.
A life-long farmer, his passions included the land, his cows, hunting and socializing with anyone that he could engage in a lengthy conversation.
He is survived by his wife Sybil; two brothers (Glen and Ross Uhls of Franklin), four grandchildren (Bobby Stephens of Franklin, Victoria Morris (Cam) of Nashville and Isabella and Isaac Uhls of Franklin), one great grandchild (Ivan Morris of Nashville), two nephews (Jimmy and Darrell Uhls of Franklin and Butch his loving dog and partner in crime.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com