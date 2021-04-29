Mrs. Carylene Marie Stevenson, age 80, of Adairville, KY, passed away, Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 11:35 PM at the Franklin-Simpson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, KY. Mrs. Stevenson’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service was Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at the Adairville United Methodist Church in Adairville, KY. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.