Rev. Curtis H. Warf w-pic

Retired Kentucky Baptist Minister Rev. Curtis H. Warf, age 92, widower of Jean Akin Warf, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown, where he had been a resident since November 2020.
Curtis was born April 13, 1930, in Green County, near Pierce, Kentucky, to the late Olus and Iva Warf. He grew up working on the farm, and his family often walked three miles to attend the local country church.
His call into ministry came early in life at the age of 19. Rev. Warf described it as a “burning desire to preach”--a desire that led him to begin a successful ministry that would last 45 years. He declared his decision to follow God’s call one Sunday morning in his home church, Campbellsville Baptist. One week later he preached his first sermon at Sano Baptist Church in Columbia, and soon began holding regular Sunday afternoon services in an old schoolhouse in Green County.
In 1950, Plum Point Church called him as pastor. He accepted and was officially ordained. Although eager to begin work, Rev. Warf said he realized then that only God could give him an effective ministry. The young pastor completed studies at Campbellsville College (then a two-year school) then entered Georgetown College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1952. That fall, he entered the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and in 1956 earned a Master of Divinity degree.
Rev. Warf went on to pastor Friendship Baptist and Mount Roberts Baptist in Campbellsville followed by Bethel Baptist in Western Kentucky; Utica Baptist, near Owensboro; First Baptist of Sturgis; First Baptist Church of Pikeville; and finally First Baptist Church of Richmond, Kentucky.
During his ministry, he led churches through various challenges including the aftermath of fire and flood, major building programs, and the planting of several mission churches. Rev. Warf was well-loved and respected wherever he served.
He held many offices within the Kentucky Baptist Convention, including a term as KBC president in 1983, and gave many years of service to Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children. Rev. Warf received honors throughout the years for his faithful service, including Alumni of the Year Award from Campbellsville University and an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Georgetown College.
After retiring from full-time ministry in 1995, Rev. Warf filled a number of interim pastor positions and was bestowed the title of Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church -Richmond. Later, he and his wife moved to Lexington, where they became active members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Even when he was no longer able to preach, Rev. Warf ministered to others through prayer and encouragement at the assisted living and nursing home facilities where he resided in the final years of his life.
Curtis Warf was a faithful, committed pastor to many people throughout the years but wholly committed to his family, as well. As a strong yet fun-loving father, he supported his children in every way and made them proud to be “the preacher’s kids.” As a grandfather and great-grandfather, “Pop” will be remembered as a determined man who wasn’t afraid to be himself and as a loving granddad, “always able to cheer you up and make you laugh.”
Curtis was married 52 years to his beloved wife, Jean, who preceded him in death in 2009. He always said she was his greatest supporter, and their love and devotion for each other inspired both family and friends.
Curtis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Benjamin C. Warf (Cindy) of Lincoln, Massachusetts; his daughter and son-in-law, Beth W. Prassel Sieg (Frank) of Georgetown; nine grandchildren: Joanna Sonnekalb; Micah Warf; Naomi Maxwell; Sarah Warf; Asa Warf; Ezra Warf; Hannah McGee; Joel Prassel; and Jacob Prassel; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Nelson Moore of Campbellsville; and a sister-in-law, Inez Warf of Greensburg.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bronston Warf; his sister, Odellia Curry; and a son-in-law, Dr. Richard C. Prassel, Jr.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 13 at The First Baptist Church in Richmond with Rev. Bill Fort, Dr. Travis Farris, Dr. Bob Baker and Chaplain Glenn Redmond officiating.
Rev. Warf was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 14, in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin with Dr. John Whittaker officiating.
His grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of The Christian Fellowship Class of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington and the Deacon Body of First Baptist Church, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, Kentucky 40047
The family wishes to offer special thanks to all those at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown and Bluegrass Hospice Care who cared for Rev. Warf in his final days as well as to all those who have offered help and condolences during this difficult time.
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home of Richmond and Crafton Funeral Home of Franklin were in charge of the arrangements.