Martha Malinda Hunter Perry w-pic

Martha Malinda Hunter Perry, age 79 of Portland, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Malinda was born September 7, 1943, and grew up at her homeplace in the Sengtown community, where she remained the entirety of her life.
She graduated from Portland High School in 1961 and attended the Bowling Green College of Commerce. On September 1, 1963, she married Jerry S. Perry and they continued to farm the homeplace and raise their family.
Malinda worked for 31 years at the Sumner County Clerk’s office where she was known and loved by many, and even after retiring, continued to work part-time for another 10 years.
She was a life-long member of Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church, where she touched so many lives in many different ways.
Malinda loved gardening, cooking, and most of all, her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Odell Hunter and Geraldine Garrett Hunter.
Malinda is survived by son James (Deborah) Perry, daughter Michelle (Dewayne) Agee, grandchildren Katie (Herman) Radke, Luke (Chloe) Perry, Alexis (Sean) O’Malley, a step-grandson, great-grandchildren Riley, Jaxson, Charlee Grace Agee.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 1 at Wilkinson and Wiseman Funeral Home in Portland. Graveside services were at Perdue Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Perdue Cemetery can be made at the Volunteer State Bank.